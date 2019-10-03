Colored Pencil Techniques- Brookings
Oct 3, 2019 - Oct 4, 2019
Take your drawing to a new level! Colored pencils and techniques is a fun way to take the ordinary to extraordinary with color. Participants must have previous drawing expierence. Bring a photocopy or personal photo of natural objects for your final project.
This class meets twice.
October 3rd and 4th
Time: 6:30-8:30
Open to high schoolers to adult
Instructor: Lisa Solum
Fee: $20
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
Oct 3, 2019 - Oct 4, 2019 October 3rd and 4th Time: 6:30-8:30
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.