Share |

Colored Pencil Techniques- Brookings

Oct 3, 2019 - Oct 4, 2019

Take your drawing to a new level! Colored pencils and techniques is a fun way to take the ordinary to extraordinary with color. Participants must have previous drawing expierence. Bring a photocopy or personal photo of natural objects for your final project.

This class meets twice.

October 3rd and 4th

Time: 6:30-8:30

Open to high schoolers to adult

Instructor: Lisa Solum

 

Fee: $20


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

All Dates:
Oct 3, 2019 - Oct 4, 2019 October 3rd and 4th Time: 6:30-8:30

Take your drawing to a new level! Colored pencils and techniques is a fun way to take the ordinary to extraordinary with color. Participants must have previous drawing expierence. Bring a photocopy or personal photo of natural objects for your final project.This class meets twice.October 3rd and 4thTime: 6:30-8:30Open to high schoolers to adultInstructor: Lisa Solum   Fee: $20
57006 524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006

Search All Events By Day

October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable