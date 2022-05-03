COME FROM AWAY - Sioux Falls

May 6, 2022 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!



This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.



Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® Nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year’s Tony®-Winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley.



On 9/11, the world stopped.



On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.