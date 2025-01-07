Come From Away - Sioux Falls

Jan 7, 2025 - Jan 9, 2025

 

True story, hit musical.

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000

All Dates:
