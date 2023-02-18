Come to the Water - Lenten Retreat - Yankton

Feb 18, 2023 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton is offering a short online Pre-Lenten retreat, “Come to the Water,” on Saturday, February 18 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Participants will explore the scriptural symbolism of water by means of prayer, short presentations, personal reflection, and dialogue in breakout groups. Guiding the retreat experience are Benedictine Sisters Mary Jo Polak, Penny Bingham, Doris Oberembt, and Jeanne Ranek. Registration closes on Friday, February 17 at noon and a Zoom link will be emailed. The cost of the retreat is $30. Learn more or register online by visiting https://YanktonBenedictines.org/advent-retreat or by sending an email to benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org. For more information, call 605-668-6292 or visit the webpage https://yanktonbenedictines.org/online-lenten-retreat/.

Fee: $30