Comedy to the rescue - Crooks
Apr 26, 2025 - Apr 27, 2025
Get ready to laugh your troubles away at "Comedy to the Rescue" - a night of hilarious stand-up comedy coming your way!
Join us for a night of laughs benefiting Almost Home Canine Rescue!
Comedian Clay Foley is a former cruelty investigator and avid animal rescuer. He travels the country raising money for all sizes and types of animal charities.
Also features Big John Small!
Some adult language and themes. Recommend ages 16 and up
Saturday, April 26 · 7:30 - 10pm CDT. Doors at 6:30pm
For tickets use the link below.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-to-the-rescue-tickets-1196143400109?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawH7ntdleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHcQYHZ-ghrCo2ViQYC7Xy213C3XnRBho3rqQZdXcKbYxcNvkdstQDCKXrg_aem_c5RG5PmWIVs6bj_ImNpMZw
Fee: $25
All Dates:
Apr 26, 2025 - Apr 27, 2025 7:30- 10pm on April 26th.
Join us for a night of laughs benefiting Almost Home Canine Rescue!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.