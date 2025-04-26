Comedy to the rescue - Crooks

Apr 26, 2025 - Apr 27, 2025

Get ready to laugh your troubles away at "Comedy to the Rescue" - a night of hilarious stand-up comedy coming your way!

Join us for a night of laughs benefiting Almost Home Canine Rescue!

Comedian Clay Foley is a former cruelty investigator and avid animal rescuer. He travels the country raising money for all sizes and types of animal charities.

Also features Big John Small!

Some adult language and themes. Recommend ages 16 and up



Saturday, April 26 · 7:30 - 10pm CDT. Doors at 6:30pm



For tickets use the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-to-the-rescue-tickets-1196143400109?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawH7ntdleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHcQYHZ-ghrCo2ViQYC7Xy213C3XnRBho3rqQZdXcKbYxcNvkdstQDCKXrg_aem_c5RG5PmWIVs6bj_ImNpMZw

Fee: $25