Comedy Western Gun Show - Keystone

Jun 25, 2025 - Sep 1, 2025

Join us for a free comedy western gun show Monday - Saturday 2:00 & 4:00pm at the Red Garter Saloon! Catch a hilarious and true Black Hills tale intertwined with western music a few quick draws! Featuring Movie Actor/Singer Jerry Allan & 7.2' Big Dave Murra.

 

Fee: $FREE


Location:   Keystone, SD
Map:   124 Winter St, Keystone, South Dakota 57751
Website:   https://experiencekeystonesd.com/events/

