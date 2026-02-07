Commemorating the 150th Anniversary of the Discovery of the Homestake Mine - Lead
Apr 9, 2026 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
The 150th anniversary of the Homestake gold mine's discovery will be celebrated on April 9, 2026, at the Homestake Opera House in Lead from 7 to 8:30 pm. This special event will feature three speakers sharing stories from Homestake's past: Dr. David Wolff will speak on what made the Homestake a success, Ann Delicate Thompson will share stories as the daughter of a Homestake manager, and Jerry Aberle will provide a glimpse into employee culture at the Homestake. Guided tours of the Homestake Opera House will be at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and includes hors d'oeuvres, cake, a celebratory champagne toast, and a commemorative poster.
|Location:
|Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W. Main Street, Lead, SD 57754
|Email:
|David.Wolff@BHSU.edu
All Dates:
Apr 9, 2026 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
The 150th anniversary of the Homestake gold mine's discovery will be celebrated on April 9, 2026, at the Homestake Opera House in Lead from 7 to 8:30 pm. Three speakers will share stories from the Homestake's past, followed by hors d'oeuvres, cake, a celebratory champagne toast, and a commemorative poster. Free and open to the public.
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