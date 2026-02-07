Commemorating the 150th Anniversary of the Discovery of the Homestake Mine - Lead

Apr 9, 2026 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The 150th anniversary of the Homestake gold mine's discovery will be celebrated on April 9, 2026, at the Homestake Opera House in Lead from 7 to 8:30 pm. This special event will feature three speakers sharing stories from Homestake's past: Dr. David Wolff will speak on what made the Homestake a success, Ann Delicate Thompson will share stories as the daughter of a Homestake manager, and Jerry Aberle will provide a glimpse into employee culture at the Homestake. Guided tours of the Homestake Opera House will be at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and includes hors d'oeuvres, cake, a celebratory champagne toast, and a commemorative poster.