Community Art Day - Brookings

Oct 25, 2025 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

FREE Community Art Day

Saturday, October 25 | 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

South Dakota Art Museum | Brookings

Get creative with Sioux Falls artist Mary Payton! For the first time, Community Art Day takes direct inspiration from works on view. Explore bold color, gesture, and emotion while making your own Expressive Stenciled Portrait to take home.

NEW: We will have an English | Spanish translator at the event to provide instruction and guidance.

🟢 Free + open to all ages

🟢 Drop in anytime

🟢 All materials provided

No registration needed—just bring your creativity!

Support provided by Art Bridges.



¡Día Comunitario de Arte – GRATIS!

Sábado 25 de octubre | 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Museo de Arte de Dakota del Sur | Brookings

¡Ven a crear con la artista de Sioux Falls Mary Payton! Por primera vez, el Día Comunitario de Arte se inspira directamente en obras que están en exhibición. Explora el color, el gesto y la emoción mientras haces tu propio Retrato Expresivo con Plantillas para llevar a casa.

ANUNCIO: Contaremos con una traductora de inglés ↔ español en el evento para ofrecer instrucciones y apoyo.

🟢 Gratis y abierto a todas las edades

🟢 Llega y participa en cualquier momento

🟢 Materiales incluidos

No necesitas registrarte—¡solo trae tu creatividad!

Apoyo proporcionado por Art Bridges.