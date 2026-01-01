Community Art Day - Brookings

Jan 31, 2026 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Join us for another year of our Free Community Art Day series beginning January 31!

Come get creative on Saturday, January 31st, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Dakota Art Museum (1036 Medary Ave., Brookings) with local artist Rachel Funk.
This month, we’re excited to bring back a crowd favorite and the project that we launched this series with: Clay Gnomes!

Rachel will guide participants step-by-step through sculpting their own mini gnome, and send them home with a painting kit to keep the creativity going once they’re dried.

🟢 Open to all ages—everyone is welcome to join the fun
🟢 Come and go as you please—drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
🟢 All materials are provided—just bring your creativity
🟢 No cost to attend—it’s completely FREE


Location:   1036 Medary Ave, Brookings, SD 57007
Map:   Medary ave, brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   (605) 688-5423
Email:   Abigail.Ramsbottom@sdstate.edu
Website:   https://www.sdstate.edu/events/2026/01/community-art-day

All Dates:
Jan 31, 2026 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Join us for another year of our Free Community Art Day series beginning January 31!Come get creative on Saturday, January 31st, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Dakota Art Museum (1036 Medary Ave., Brookings) with local artist Rachel Funk.This month, we’re excited to bring back a crowd favorite and the project that we launched this series with: Clay Gnomes!Rachel will guide participants step-by-step ...
1036 Medary Ave, Brookings, SD 57007
1036 Medary Ave, Brookings, SD 57007 57007 Medary ave, brookings, SD 57007

Search All Events By Day

January (2026)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable