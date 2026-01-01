Community Art Day - Brookings

Jan 31, 2026 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Join us for another year of our Free Community Art Day series beginning January 31!



Come get creative on Saturday, January 31st, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Dakota Art Museum (1036 Medary Ave., Brookings) with local artist Rachel Funk.

This month, we’re excited to bring back a crowd favorite and the project that we launched this series with: Clay Gnomes!



Rachel will guide participants step-by-step through sculpting their own mini gnome, and send them home with a painting kit to keep the creativity going once they’re dried.



🟢 Open to all ages—everyone is welcome to join the fun

🟢 Come and go as you please—drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

🟢 All materials are provided—just bring your creativity

🟢 No cost to attend—it’s completely FREE