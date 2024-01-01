Community Art Day - Brookings

Apr 11, 2026 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Join us for another FREE Community Art Day! The South Dakota Art Museum and Brookings Arts Council are partnering with local artist Kim Chanthalakeo!



Come get creative on Saturday, April 11th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Dakota Art Museum (1036 Medary Ave., Brookings) with us.



This month, we’ll explore portraiture, creating portraits with collaged construction paper.



🟢 Open to all ages—everyone is welcome to join the fun

🟢 Come and go as you please—drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

🟢 All materials are provided—just bring your creativity

🟢 No cost to attend—it’s completely FREE!



Free parking is available on Harvey Dunn St. and nearby lots on campus. Questions? Call the Museum at (605)688-5423.