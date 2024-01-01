Community Art Day - Brookings

Apr 11, 2026 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Join us for another FREE Community Art Day! The South Dakota Art Museum and Brookings Arts Council are partnering with local artist Kim Chanthalakeo! Come get creative this month as we explore portraiture, creating portraits with collaged construction paper.


Location:   South Dakota Art Museum
Map:   1036 Medary Avenue, Brookings, SD 57007, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
Phone:   605-688-6981
Email:   abigail.ramsbottom@sdstate.edu
Website:   https://www.sdstate.edu/events/2026/04/community-art-day

All Dates:
Apr 11, 2026 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Join us for another FREE Community Art Day! The South Dakota Art Museum and Brookings Arts Council are partnering with local artist Kim Chanthalakeo! Come get creative this month as we explore portraiture, creating portraits with collaged construction paper.
South Dakota Art Museum
South Dakota Art Museum 57007 1036 Medary Avenue, Brookings, SD 57007, Brookings, South Dakota 57007

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