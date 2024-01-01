Community Art Day - Brookings
May 2, 2026 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Join us for another Community Art Day! Gather your friends and family for art making with Brookings Council and a special guest artist at the South Dakota Art Museum. Each event features a different creative project led by an area artist, with simple, approachable activities that anyone can enjoy; no prior art experience needed.
Come get creative this month as we’ll explore portraiture, creating portraits with collaged construction paper. All are welcome and all materials are provided—just bring your creativity and for fun, hands-on art experience designed for the whole community.
Free parking is available on Harvey Dunn St. and nearby lots on campus.
|Location:
|South Dakota Art Museum
|Map:
|1036 Medary Avenue, Brookings, SD 57007, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-4313
|Email:
|crystal.teske@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|https://www.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-art-museum
All Dates:
May 2, 2026 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
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