Community Celebration | NMM Permanent Exhibitions Grand Reopening

Aug 26, 2023 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The wait is finally over! Come join us and celebrate!



After five years of extensive renovations, a pandemic to boot, and an industry leading design collaboration, the National Music Museum is ready to unveil the first phase of our brand-new permanent exhibitions!



Join us on August 26th for a Community Celebration and Ribbon Cutting, marking the public unveiling of SEVEN all-new, beautifully and impactfully designed galleries, covering the entire first floor of the NMM's historic Carnegie Library building.



This event is a partnership between the NMM, the University of South Dakota, the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company (VCDC), and the City of Vermillion.



Live music, family activities, food and drinks, guided tours, behind the scenes, and most importantly of all - a chance to explore the world of musical instruments in our incredible new exhibitions! See you there!



THIS EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC