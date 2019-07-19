Community Fun Fest - Waubay
Jul 19, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019
Alumni grill at 5pm Friday, parade at 11am Saturday, beer garden and games all weekend, and church on Sunday.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Main Street, Waubay, SD 57273
|Phone:
|605-880-5459
All Dates:
