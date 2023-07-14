Share |

Community Fun Fest - Waubay

Jul 14, 2023 - Jul 16, 2023

Grill out, parade, car show, games, steak supper and community worship service.


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Main Street, Waubay, SD 57273
Phone:   605-880-5459

All Dates:
Jul 14, 2023 - Jul 16, 2023

Come to NeSoDak for a delicious meal of Scandinavian favorites.

Main Street
Main Street 57273 Main Street, Waubay, SD 57273

Search All Events By Day

July (2023)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable