Community Mural Night - Brookings

Apr 14, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Be part of something bigger! Join us for a community mural paint night where you’ll create your own original tile that will become part of a larger mural installed in downtown Brookings this summer. While there is a shared vision for the final mural, each tile is your own space to explore, create, and express your style. This community-wide project will bring together nearly 950 painted tiles with each piece coming together to form a vibrant, collective work of art—made by the community, for the community.

Totally free. All are welcome and invited.

Bring a friend and enjoy dirty soda, snacks, and a relaxed, creative evening.

Free parking is available in the Museum lot on Harvey Dunn Street.


Location:   South Dakota Art Museum
Map:   1036 Medary Avenue, Brookings, SD 57007, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
Phone:   605-688-4313
Email:   crystal.teske@sdstate.edu
Website:   https://www.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-art-museum

All Dates:
Apr 14, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Be part of something bigger! Join us for a community mural paint night where you’ll create your own original tile that will become part of a larger mural installed in downtown Brookings this summer. While there is a shared vision for the final mural, each tile is your own space to explore, create, and express your style. This community-wide project will bring together nearly 950 painted tiles ...
South Dakota Art Museum
South Dakota Art Museum 57007 1036 Medary Avenue, Brookings, SD 57007, Brookings, South Dakota 57007

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