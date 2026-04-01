Community Mural Night - Brookings
Apr 14, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Be part of something bigger! Join us for a community mural paint night where you’ll create your own original tile that will become part of a larger mural installed in downtown Brookings this summer. While there is a shared vision for the final mural, each tile is your own space to explore, create, and express your style. This community-wide project will bring together nearly 950 painted tiles with each piece coming together to form a vibrant, collective work of art—made by the community, for the community.
Totally free. All are welcome and invited.
Bring a friend and enjoy dirty soda, snacks, and a relaxed, creative evening.
Free parking is available in the Museum lot on Harvey Dunn Street.
|Location:
|South Dakota Art Museum
|Map:
|1036 Medary Avenue, Brookings, SD 57007, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-4313
|Email:
|crystal.teske@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|https://www.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-art-museum
All Dates:
Apr 14, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
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