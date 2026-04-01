Community Mural Night - Brookings

Apr 14, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Be part of something bigger! Join us for a community mural paint night where you’ll create your own original tile that will become part of a larger mural installed in downtown Brookings this summer. While there is a shared vision for the final mural, each tile is your own space to explore, create, and express your style. This community-wide project will bring together nearly 950 painted tiles with each piece coming together to form a vibrant, collective work of art—made by the community, for the community.



Totally free. All are welcome and invited.



Bring a friend and enjoy dirty soda, snacks, and a relaxed, creative evening.



Free parking is available in the Museum lot on Harvey Dunn Street.