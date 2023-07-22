Community Rummage Sale
Jul 22, 2023 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Community Rummage Sale at the Springfield Community Center!
Saturday, July 22, from 9 am – 3 pm.
Shop multiple booths at one convenient, air-conditioned location at 807 8th St, Springfield, SD.
Get great deals on household goods, home decor, antiques, collectibles, toys, clothes, furniture, tools, and much more!
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/693187019345092 or call or text Martha at 605-360-1661.
We hope to see you there!
|Location:
|Springfield Community Center
|Map:
|807 8th St, Springfield, SD 57062
|Phone:
|605-214-1559
|Email:
|jess@7-arrow.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/693187019345092
All Dates:
