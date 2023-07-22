Share |

Community Rummage Sale

Jul 22, 2023 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Community Rummage Sale at the Springfield Community Center!

Saturday, July 22, from 9 am – 3 pm.

Shop multiple booths at one convenient, air-conditioned location at 807 8th St, Springfield, SD.

Get great deals on household goods, home decor, antiques, collectibles, toys, clothes, furniture, tools, and much more!

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/693187019345092 or call or text Martha at 605-360-1661.

We hope to see you there!


Location:   Springfield Community Center
Map:   807 8th St, Springfield, SD 57062
Phone:   605-214-1559
Email:   jess@7-arrow.com
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/events/693187019345092

All Dates:
Jul 22, 2023 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

