Community Science Saturday - iNat and Journey North - Pierre

Nov 15, 2025 10:00 am - 11:30 am

Up your nature game! Join us on Community Science Saturday to learn about iNaturalist and Journey North, two popular community science platforms where you can report data about what you see in nature. We will cover the basics and review how your observations matter to science. Bring a laptop for an immersive experience.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=184779

