Community Science - Seek! - Pierre

Sep 27, 2025 8:30 am - 10:00 am

Seek by iNaturalist is a family friendly app that helps identify what you see and throws in challenges for an extra level of fun. Join us for a walk on La Framboise to Seek out nature and get introduced to citizen and community science. Whether you are new to nature and community science, nature/community science curious or a long time tromper of field and forest, this event is for you!



Note: App use is optional. If you want to use it, download prior to the experience. Get it on Google Play or the Apple App store.



We will meet at the trail head at La Framboise Island by the picnic shelter. After a short orientation to the app, we will walk for about an hour making identifications. While we welcome young explorers, we regret we cannot provide supervision to those under the age of 14.