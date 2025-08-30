Community Science - Summer Migration - Pierre

Aug 30, 2025 8:30 am - 10:00 am

We are back at Farm Island looking for summer migrants, either those that are passing through or those who are wrapping up their breeding season here. Join us for a leisurely walk to see what we can see. Bring your binoculars as birds are not as vocal as they are in the spring so we rely more on sight than ear.

And for those who enjoy reporting to E-bird or iNaturalist, bring your cameras!

No experience necessary. Those with birding expertise are welcome to share their knowledge. While we welcome young birders under the age of 14, we regret we cannot provide supervision.

Please note that a park entrance pass is necessary for this event.


Location:   Farm Island Hiking Trailhead
Map:   1301 Farm Island Rd, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=180726

Aug 30, 2025 8:30 am - 10:00 am

