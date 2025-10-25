Community Science - Twilight Walk - Pierre
Oct 25, 2025 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
A special "spooky" season community science experience! Join us for a walk that starts just before sunset and concludes mid nautical twilight. (Don't worry, you can bring a headlamp or flashlight). We will see what's out and about in the evening as the day fades and night comes on.
Meet at the Farm Island trail head across the causeway. A park entrance pass is required for this event.
All ages are welcome but we regret we cannot provide supervision for those under the age of 16.
|Location:
|Farm Island State Hiking Trailhead
|Map:
|1301 Farm Island Rd, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=181016
All Dates:
