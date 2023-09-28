Concert | Mason & Hamlin Piano Dedication - Vermillion

Sep 28, 2023 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us to dedicate the NMM's Mason & Hamlin grand piano, featuring performances by USD College of Fine Arts faculty (current and emeritus) and students from the Department of Music and the Department of Theater.



Don't miss Arian Sheets, NMM Curator of Stringed Instruments, presenting a brief historical perspective, beginning at 6:45.



At the time it was designed, the Mason & Hamlin CC was the largest piano made, at 9’4” long and around 1500 pounds. It has an exceptionally large soundboard, allowing plenty of space around the bass bridge for a resonant, pure lower register. It was a very advanced design, a step beyond the Steinway D, which was largely in its present form by 1884. It reflects a time in which today’s favored concert grand, the Steinway Model D, was one of many competing design and sound concepts available to concert pianists. This Model CC is one of the first 9 produced of this exceptionally rare instrument. It allows pianists to explore a fine concert instrument with a unique sonority.



The NMM’s CC complements USD’s other two concert grands, a 1942 Steinway D in Slagle Hall, and a recently rebuilt 1971 Steinway D in Colton Hall.



The acquisition of this instrument was made possible by a generous gift from Dr. Gary and Connie Grittner, 2023. Restoration and ongoing maintenance graciously supported by the National Music Museum Board of Trustees.



FREE ADMISSION!!

