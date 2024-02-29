Share |

Concert for Conservation - Sioux Falls

Feb 29, 2024

 

Featuring Trampled by Turtles with Chester Floyd & Carl Hansen.

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, in partnership with Pepper Entertainment, are proud to announce the first-ever Concert for Conservation, featuring Trampled by Turtles w/Chester Floyd & Carl Hansen LIVE at Washington Pavilion on Thursday, February 29, in Sioux Falls. Kicking off weekend festivities ahead of National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, all concert proceeds will benefit Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s upland conservation mission.

 


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000

