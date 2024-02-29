Concert for Conservation - Sioux Falls
Feb 29, 2024
Featuring Trampled by Turtles with Chester Floyd & Carl Hansen.
Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, in partnership with Pepper Entertainment, are proud to announce the first-ever Concert for Conservation, featuring Trampled by Turtles w/Chester Floyd & Carl Hansen LIVE at Washington Pavilion on Thursday, February 29, in Sioux Falls. Kicking off weekend festivities ahead of National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, all concert proceeds will benefit Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s upland conservation mission.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
All Dates:
