Concert for Kids & Families - Sioux Falls

Feb 16, 2025 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm

A special addition to the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra season, the Concert for Kids & Families will delight audiences of all ages. Designed to ignite your imagination, this 60-minute concert is a great introduction to the orchestra. Featuring masterworks by Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns and Tchaikovsky, plus a solo turn by Young Musician Concerto Competition winner Kyan Carlson.

 

Fee: $sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   https://www.sdsymphony.org/

All Dates:
