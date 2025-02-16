Concert for Kids & Families - Sioux Falls
Feb 16, 2025 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm
A special addition to the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra season, the Concert for Kids & Families will delight audiences of all ages. Designed to ignite your imagination, this 60-minute concert is a great introduction to the orchestra. Featuring masterworks by Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns and Tchaikovsky, plus a solo turn by Young Musician Concerto Competition winner Kyan Carlson.
Fee: $sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/
All Dates:
Feb 16, 2025 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm
