Conrad Tao Plays Tchaikovsky
Oct 8, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The season opens with pianist and composer, Conrad Tao, leader of the new generation of classical music. Tao plays his jazz-inspired 'Spoonfuls' with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra followed by Tchaikovsky's electrifying piano concerto. "Tao's ability to get around a keyboard-with either nimble agility or pounding intensity as required-is something to marvel over." -Joshua Kosman, San Francisco Chronicle
Fee: $sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|6053676000
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org
All Dates:
