Share |

Cookie' on Kampeska - Watertown

Jul 16, 2021 - Jul 17, 2021

Barbecue tasting, people’s choice chislic tasting, kids’ activities, craft beer, wine and entertainment.


Location:   Lake Kampeska
Map:   Watertown, SD
Phone:   605-886-5814
Website:   http://www.cookinonkampeska.com/

All Dates:
Jul 16, 2021 - Jul 17, 2021

Barbecue tasting, people’s choice chislic tasting, kids’ activities, craft beer, wine and entertainment.
Lake Kampeska
Lake Kampeska Watertown, SD

Search All Events By Day

July (2021)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable