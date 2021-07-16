Cookie' on Kampeska - Watertown
Jul 16, 2021 - Jul 17, 2021
Barbecue tasting, people’s choice chislic tasting, kids’ activities, craft beer, wine and entertainment.
|Location:
|Lake Kampeska
|Map:
|Watertown, SD
|Phone:
|605-886-5814
|Website:
|http://www.cookinonkampeska.com/
All Dates:
