Cookin' on Kampeska - Watertown

Jul 18, 2024 - Jul 20, 2024

Barbecue tasting, people’s choice chislic tasting, kids’ activities, craft beer, wine and live entertainment.


Location:   Stokes-Thomas Lake City Park
Map:   Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-886-5814
Website:   http://www.cookinonkampeska.com/

All Dates:
