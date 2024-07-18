Cookin' on Kampeska - Watertown
Jul 18, 2024 - Jul 20, 2024
Barbecue tasting, people’s choice chislic tasting, kids’ activities, craft beer, wine and live entertainment.
|Location:
|Stokes-Thomas Lake City Park
|Map:
|Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-886-5814
|Website:
|http://www.cookinonkampeska.com/
All Dates:
Jul 18, 2024 - Jul 20, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.