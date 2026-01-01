Cool Kids' Classic Fishing Derby - Bruce
Jan 24, 2026
Ice fishing derby for children 15 and under.
|Location:
|Oakwood Lakes State Park
|Map:
|20247 Oakwood Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|605-627-5441
|Email:
|oakwoodlakes@state.sd.us
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1097/
All Dates:
