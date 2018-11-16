Cool Nights Warm Hearts for CASA Kids - Mitchell

Nov 16, 2018 - Nov 17, 2018

Join First Circuit CASA at the Cool Nights, Warm Hearts event on November 16, 2018 at the Mitchell Moose Lodge and help build brighter, more promising futures for the children in our eight-county service area! During the event, you and your guests will enjoy a pre-party social, dinner, auctions, and raffles. Spend the evening as a generous supporter of CASA and experience the powerful stories of children and their CASA volunteers. Together, we will ensure that every child in need in our community has a trained volunteer advocate, a safe home, and a brighter future!

Fee: $50 single/$90 couple/$350 table of 8