Corn Palace Festival - Mitchell

Aug 21, 2019 - Aug 25, 2019

Carnival, food, vendors, produce, cake, cupcake and pie contests, festival exhibits and entertainment. Tickets go on sale June 1 at 10 am.

Location:   Downtown
Map:   Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-995-8430
Website:   http://cornpalace.com/35/Corn-Palace-Festival

