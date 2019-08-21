Corn Palace Festival - Mitchell
Aug 21, 2019 - Aug 25, 2019
Carnival, food, vendors, produce, cake, cupcake and pie contests, festival exhibits and entertainment. Tickets go on sale June 1 at 10 am.
Location:
|Downtown
Map:
|Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:
|605-995-8430
Website:
|http://cornpalace.com/35/Corn-Palace-Festival
All Dates:
