Share |

Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo - Mitchell

Jul 18, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

Rodeo, mutton bustin’, parade (saturday 10:30am), cowboy church service and chili cook-off.


Location:   Horseman's Sports Arena
Map:   4013 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-770-4919
Website:   http://www.cornpalacestampede.com

All Dates:
Jul 18, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019 Every night at 8pm.

Rodeo, mutton bustin’, parade (saturday 10:30am), cowboy church service and chili cook-off.
Horseman's Sports Arena
Horseman's Sports Arena 57301 4013 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301

Search All Events By Day

July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable