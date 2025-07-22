Cover Crops in Organic Vegetable Production with SDSU and SDSPA - Bruce

Jul 22, 2025 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Do you want to learn more about USDA certified organic vegetable production, incorporating cover crops, and managing soil health? South Dakota State University Extension, S.D. Specialty Producers Association, and Haroldson Farms welcome you to Bruce, SD for a FREE Field Day.



This event is for current and beginning farmers, technical service providers, gardeners, and anyone who would like to learn more about managing cover crops, intensive cash crop rotations, and soil health on a diverse vegetable farm. It will include a walking tour of the vegetable production fields, high tunnels, and on-farm perennial cover cropping trials.



After the tour and presentations conclude a light farm to table lunch will be served free of charge at a new restaurant within 10 minutes of the farm.



This rain or shine event is open to all members of the public. In the event of an active storm watch or warning the event will be canceled. Families are welcome, but please leave all pets at home. This tour will include moderate distances of walking, so please wear proper footwear that can get dirty. If you have mobility concerns that would require accommodation please contact the hosts one week prior to the event so arrangements can be made to assist you.



Please look for signage that will direct visitors to parking upon arrival. Pre-registration at extension.sdstate.edu/events is appreciated for an accurate meal count, but walk-in registration will be welcome.