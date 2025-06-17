Cowboy Supper Show: featuring Orion & Stacey Potter - Spearfish

Jun 17, 2025

Enjoy hearty cowboy fixin’s, great comedy and classic cowboy music suitable for the entire family! Your ticket to the cowboy supper and western musical show includes admission to the High Plains Western Heritage Center, so come early to explore and experience.

Our authentic cowboy supper is served from the back of an original 1800s chuckwagon. You’ll enjoy beef tips and all the fixin’s, including homemade dessert, created by ol’ Cookie himself, Dave Brueckner, and his crew at Cheyenne Crossing.

After dinner, make your way into the Bruce Miller Theater for a 45-minute Western-style comedy music show that will delight you with dazzling harmonies and family-friendly entertainment!


Advance Reservations Required

Museum Admission, Dinner and the Show

Adults: $30
Children 5-12: $15
5-Under: Free

Show Only

Adults: $15
Children 5-12: $7.50
5-Under: Free


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Jun 17, 2025

Enjoy hearty cowboy fixin’s, great comedy and classic cowboy music suitable for the entire family! Your ticket to the cowboy supper and western musical show includes admission to the High Plains Western Heritage Center, so come early to explore and experience. Our authentic cowboy supper is served from the back of an original 1800s chuckwagon. You’ll enjoy beef tips and all the fixin’s, ...
High Plains Western Heritage Center
High Plains Western Heritage Center 57783 825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783

Search All Events By Day

June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable