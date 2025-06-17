Cowboy Supper Show: featuring Orion & Stacey Potter - Spearfish
Enjoy hearty cowboy fixin’s, great comedy and classic cowboy music suitable for the entire family! Your ticket to the cowboy supper and western musical show includes admission to the High Plains Western Heritage Center, so come early to explore and experience.
Our authentic cowboy supper is served from the back of an original 1800s chuckwagon. You’ll enjoy beef tips and all the fixin’s, including homemade dessert, created by ol’ Cookie himself, Dave Brueckner, and his crew at Cheyenne Crossing.
After dinner, make your way into the Bruce Miller Theater for a 45-minute Western-style comedy music show that will delight you with dazzling harmonies and family-friendly entertainment!
Advance Reservations Required
Museum Admission, Dinner and the Show
Adults: $30
Children 5-12: $15
5-Under: Free
Show Only
Adults: $15
Children 5-12: $7.50
5-Under: Free
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
