Cowboy Supper Show: featuring Orion & Stacey Potter - Spearfish

Jun 17, 2025

Enjoy hearty cowboy fixin’s, great comedy and classic cowboy music suitable for the entire family! Your ticket to the cowboy supper and western musical show includes admission to the High Plains Western Heritage Center, so come early to explore and experience.

Our authentic cowboy supper is served from the back of an original 1800s chuckwagon. You’ll enjoy beef tips and all the fixin’s, including homemade dessert, created by ol’ Cookie himself, Dave Brueckner, and his crew at Cheyenne Crossing.

After dinner, make your way into the Bruce Miller Theater for a 45-minute Western-style comedy music show that will delight you with dazzling harmonies and family-friendly entertainment!



Advance Reservations Required

Museum Admission, Dinner and the Show

Adults: $30

Children 5-12: $15

5-Under: Free

Show Only

Adults: $15

Children 5-12: $7.50

5-Under: Free