COWBOY SUPPER SHOW "Spirit of the American Cowboy" -Show Featuring: Gordy Pratt & Dalyce Sellers - Spearfish
COWBOY SUPPER SHOW
“Spirit of the American Cowboy” -Show
Featuring: Gordy Pratt & Dalyce Sellers
Dinner by Cheyenne Crossing Tuesdays, June 15, 22, 29 at 5:30 pm and Tuesdays, September 7, 14, 21 at 5:30 pm
Tickets: Adults-$30, Ages 6-12-$15,
5 & Under Free
Advance Reservations Required
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
All Dates:
Jun 15, 2021 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Jun 22, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 29, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 7, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 14, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 21, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
