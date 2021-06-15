Share |

COWBOY SUPPER SHOW "Spirit of the American Cowboy" -Show Featuring: Gordy Pratt & Dalyce Sellers - Spearfish

Jun 22, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm


COWBOY SUPPER SHOW
“Spirit of the American Cowboy” -Show
Featuring: Gordy Pratt & Dalyce Sellers
Dinner by Cheyenne Crossing                                                                                                                                                                                                        Tuesdays, June 15, 22, 29 at 5:30 pm and                                                                                                                                                                                      Tuesdays, September 7, 14, 21 at 5:30 pm
Tickets: Adults-$30, Ages 6-12-$15,
5 & Under Free
Advance Reservations Required

 

Fee: $Adults-$30, Ages 6-12-$15, 5 & Under Free


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Jun 15, 2021 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Jun 22, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 29, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 7, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 14, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 21, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Advance Reservations Required

High Plains Western Heritage Center
High Plains Western Heritage Center 57783 825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783

Search All Events By Day

June (2021)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable