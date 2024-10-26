Craft and Vendor Fair - Redfield

Oct 26, 2024 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Shop vendors and crafters and support local CMH Auxiliary projects. Spink County Historical society will serve lunch (sandwich bar, chili dog, bar).


Location:   Redfield Armory
Map:   309 W 3rd ST, Redfield, SD 57469
Phone:   605-475-7402
Email:   JessicaMuellenberg@redfield.cmh
Website:   http://http//www.redfieldcmh.org

All Dates:
