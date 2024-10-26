Craft and Vendor Fair - Redfield
Oct 26, 2024 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Shop vendors and crafters and support local CMH Auxiliary projects. Spink County Historical society will serve lunch (sandwich bar, chili dog, bar).
|Location:
|Redfield Armory
|Map:
|309 W 3rd ST, Redfield, SD 57469
|Phone:
|605-475-7402
|Email:
|JessicaMuellenberg@redfield.cmh
|Website:
|http://http//www.redfieldcmh.org
All Dates:
Oct 26, 2024 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.