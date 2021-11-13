Craft & Gift Fair
Nov 13, 2021 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
The De Smet Craft & Gift Fair is an annual event that's held the second Saturday of November. This fair is De Smet Community Women's largest fundraiser of the year, helping to support DCW's local activities and philanthropic endeavors. DCW will also have lunch, snacks, and beverages available.
|Location:
|De Smet Event & Wellness Center
|Map:
|705 Wilder Ln SW De Smet SD 57231
|Phone:
|605-854-6060
|Email:
|desmetfair@gmail.com
All Dates:
Nov 13, 2021 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.