Craft & Gift Fair

Nov 13, 2021 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

The De Smet Craft & Gift Fair is an annual event that's held the second Saturday of November.  This fair is De Smet Community Women's largest fundraiser of the year, helping to support DCW's local activities and philanthropic endeavors.  DCW will also have lunch, snacks, and beverages available.


Location:   De Smet Event & Wellness Center
Map:   705 Wilder Ln SW De Smet SD 57231
Phone:   605-854-6060
Email:   desmetfair@gmail.com

