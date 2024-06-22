CraftEd - 2 Part Acrylic Painting Workshop - Sioux Falls
Jun 22, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024
Join guest artist and facilitator Alex Lunstra for a guided painting workshop. Learn Alex’ painting tips, tricks, and techniques in a guided classroom setting. Guests are provided a 16x20 wrapped canvas, hands-on instruction, and all the tools needed to create a playful, Van Gogh-inspired landscape.
Gift yourself a moment, learn to paint, and bask in the afternoon rays of REP's airy, natural-light studio. Space is limited, so reserve your seat pronto!
Visit the event page to learn more and reserve your seat.
Fee: $70
|Location:
|Rose and Eugene Presents
|Map:
|701 North Phillips Avenue, #135, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6052715418
|Email:
|mel@roseandeugene.com
|Website:
|https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/2-part-acrylic-painting-workshop
All Dates:
Jun 22, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024 This two-part workshop takes place Saturday and Sunday from 1pm-3pm each day.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.