Share |

CraftEd - 2 Part Acrylic Painting Workshop - Sioux Falls

Jun 22, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024

Join guest artist and facilitator Alex Lunstra for a guided painting workshop. Learn Alex’ painting tips, tricks, and techniques in a guided classroom setting. Guests are provided a 16x20 wrapped canvas, hands-on instruction, and all the tools needed to create a playful, Van Gogh-inspired landscape.

Gift yourself a moment, learn to paint, and bask in the afternoon rays of REP's airy, natural-light studio. Space is limited, so reserve your seat pronto!

Visit the event page to learn more and reserve your seat.

 

Fee: $70


Location:   Rose and Eugene Presents
Map:   701 North Phillips Avenue, #135, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   6052715418
Email:   mel@roseandeugene.com
Website:   https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/2-part-acrylic-painting-workshop

All Dates:
Jun 22, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024 This two-part workshop takes place Saturday and Sunday from 1pm-3pm each day.

Join guest artist and facilitator Alex Lunstra for a guided painting workshop. Learn Alex’ painting tips, tricks, and techniques in a guided classroom setting. Guests are provided a 16x20 wrapped canvas, hands-on instruction, and all the tools needed to create a playful, Van Gogh-inspired landscape.Gift yourself a moment, learn to paint, and bask in the afternoon rays of REP's airy, natural-light ...
Rose and Eugene Presents
Rose and Eugene Presents 57104 701 North Phillips Avenue, #135, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable