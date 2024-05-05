Share |

craftED - Creative Journaling, Youth Class - Sioux Falls

May 5, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

This workshop is tailored for ages 12-16 and offers a unique opportunity for young minds to discover the power of creative journaling as a means of self-expression and personal growth.

Each participant will receive a curated collage kit, including a saddle-stitched journal, ensuring you have everything you need for a fulfilling experience. Participants will use their journals as a canvas for self-expression, experimenting with various art techniques and materials.

 

Fee: $60


Location:   Rose and Eugene Presents
Map:   701 North Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   6052715418
Email:   mel@roseandeugene.com
Website:   https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/creative-journaling-collage

All Dates:
