craftED - Creative Journaling, Youth Class - Sioux Falls
May 5, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
This workshop is tailored for ages 12-16 and offers a unique opportunity for young minds to discover the power of creative journaling as a means of self-expression and personal growth.
Each participant will receive a curated collage kit, including a saddle-stitched journal, ensuring you have everything you need for a fulfilling experience. Participants will use their journals as a canvas for self-expression, experimenting with various art techniques and materials.
Fee: $60
|Location:
|Rose and Eugene Presents
|Map:
|701 North Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6052715418
|Email:
|mel@roseandeugene.com
|Website:
|https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/creative-journaling-collage
All Dates:
May 5, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tailored for ages 12-16, this workshop offers a unique opportunity for young minds to discover the power of creative journaling.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.