craftED - Gel Plate Printmaking Crash Course - Sioux Falls
Apr 14, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
This technique-focused workshop explores the broad spectrum of gel plate printmaking practices. Participants will use a silicon printing plate, acrylic paint, paper masks & stencils, and various found materials to create one-of-a-kind images.
Gift yourself a moment, learn gel plate printmaking, and bask in the afternoon rays of Rose and Eugene Present's natural light studio. Space is limited, so register now.
Fee: $60
|Location:
|Rose and Eugene Presents
|Map:
|701 North Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6052715418
|Email:
|mel@roseandeugene.com
|Website:
|https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/gel-plate-printmaking-crash-course-sunday-april-14th-1pm
All Dates:
Apr 14, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Learn an at home, pressless printmaking method
