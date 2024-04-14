Share |

craftED - Gel Plate Printmaking Crash Course - Sioux Falls

Apr 14, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

This technique-focused workshop explores the broad spectrum of gel plate printmaking practices. Participants will use a silicon printing plate, acrylic paint, paper masks & stencils, and various found materials to create one-of-a-kind images.

Gift yourself a moment, learn gel plate printmaking, and bask in the afternoon rays of Rose and Eugene Present's natural light studio. Space is limited, so register now.

 

Fee: $60


Location:   Rose and Eugene Presents
Map:   701 North Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   6052715418
Email:   mel@roseandeugene.com
Website:   https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/gel-plate-printmaking-crash-course-sunday-april-14th-1pm

Learn an at home, pressless printmaking method

