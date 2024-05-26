craftED - Gel Plate Printmaking Crash Course - Sioux Falls
May 26, 2024 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
The Gel Plate Printmaking: Crash Course is a unique opportunity to explore a pressless printmaking method that allows for endless creative possibilities.
This technique-focused workshop explores the broad spectrum of gel plate printmaking practices. Participants will use a silicon printing plate, acrylic paint, paper masks & stencils, and various found materials to create one-of-a-kind images.
Gift yourself a moment, learn gel plate printmaking, and bask in the afternoon rays of Rose and Eugene Present's natural light studio. Space is limited, so register now.
Fee: $60
|Location:
|Rose and Eugene Presents
|Map:
|701 North Phillips Avenue, #135, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6052715418
|Email:
|info@roseandeugene.com
|Website:
|https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/guided-acrylic-painting-workshop
All Dates:
This beginner course is a great way to explore a pressless form of printmaking.
