craftEd - Guided Painting Workshop - Sioux Falls
May 19, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Join guest artist and facilitator Alex Lunstra for a guided painting workshop. Learn Alex’ painting tips, tricks, and techniques in a guided classroom setting. Guests are provided an 11x14 wrapped canvas, hands-on instruction, and all the tools needed to create a whimsical, South Dakota landscape.
Gift yourself a moment, learn to paint, and bask in the afternoon rays of REP's airy, natural light studio. Space is limited, so reserve your seat pronto!
Fee: $50
|Rose and Eugene Presents
|701 North Phillips Avenue, #135, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|6052715418
|info@roseandeugene.com
|https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/guided-acrylic-painting-workshop
