Share |

craftEd - Guided Painting Workshop - Sioux Falls

May 19, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Join guest artist and facilitator Alex Lunstra for a guided painting workshop. Learn Alex’ painting tips, tricks, and techniques in a guided classroom setting. Guests are provided an 11x14 wrapped canvas, hands-on instruction, and all the tools needed to create a whimsical, South Dakota landscape.

Gift yourself a moment, learn to paint, and bask in the afternoon rays of REP's airy, natural light studio. Space is limited, so reserve your seat pronto!

 

Fee: $50


Location:   Rose and Eugene Presents
Map:   701 North Phillips Avenue, #135, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   6052715418
Email:   info@roseandeugene.com
Website:   https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/guided-acrylic-painting-workshop

All Dates:
May 19, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

The perfect beginner acrylic painting class. Paint a whimsical Eastern South Dakota Landscape with Alex Lunstra, guest artist and facilitator.

Rose and Eugene Presents
Rose and Eugene Presents 57104 701 North Phillips Avenue, #135, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable