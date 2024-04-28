craftED - Lap Loom Weaving Workshop - Sioux Falls
Apr 28, 2024 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Join guest artist and facilitator Holly Sax in this immersive fiber art workshop. Discover the art of weaving using a lap loom and create your unique wall hanging.
Gift yourself a moment, learn to paint, and bask in the afternoon rays of our natural-light studio. Space is limited, so reserve your seat pronto!
Fee: $80
|Location:
|Rose and Eugene Presents
|Map:
|701 North Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6052715418
|Email:
|mel@roseandeugene.com
|Website:
|https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/lap-loom-weaving-workshop
