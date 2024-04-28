Share |

craftED - Lap Loom Weaving Workshop - Sioux Falls

Apr 28, 2024 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join guest artist and facilitator Holly Sax in this immersive fiber art workshop. Discover the art of weaving using a lap loom and create your unique wall hanging.

Space is limited, so reserve your seat pronto!

 

Fee: $80


Location:   Rose and Eugene Presents
Map:   701 North Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   6052715418
Email:   mel@roseandeugene.com
Website:   https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/lap-loom-weaving-workshop

