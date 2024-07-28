craftED - Lap Loom Weaving Workshop - Sioux Falls
Jul 28, 2024 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Join guest artist and facilitator Holly Sax in this immersive fiber art workshop. Discover the art of weaving using a lap loom and create your own unique wall hanging.
Gift yourself a moment, learn to paint, and bask in the afternoon rays of our natural light studio. Space is limited, so reserve your seat pronto!
Visit the event page to learn more and reserve your seat!
Fee: $80
|Location:
|Rose and Eugene Presents
|Map:
|701 North Phillips Avenue, #135, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6052715418
|Email:
|mel@roseandeugene.com
|Website:
|https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/lap-loom-weaving-workshop-1
All Dates:
