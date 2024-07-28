Share |

craftED - Lap Loom Weaving Workshop - Sioux Falls

Jul 28, 2024 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join guest artist and facilitator Holly Sax in this immersive fiber art workshop. Discover the art of weaving using a lap loom and create your own unique wall hanging.

Gift yourself a moment, learn to paint, and bask in the afternoon rays of our natural light studio. Space is limited, so reserve your seat pronto!

Visit the event page to learn more and reserve your seat!

 

Fee: $80


Location:   Rose and Eugene Presents
Map:   701 North Phillips Avenue, #135, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   6052715418
Email:   mel@roseandeugene.com
Website:   https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/lap-loom-weaving-workshop-1

All Dates:
Jul 28, 2024 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Learn the art of lap loom weaving

Rose and Eugene Presents
Rose and Eugene Presents 57104 701 North Phillips Avenue, #135, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

July (2024)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable