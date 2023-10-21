Crazy About Quilts - 2023 Quilt Show - Mitchell

Oct 21, 2023 - Oct 22, 2023

We hope you can join us for our biennial quilt show at the handicap accessible Highland Conference Center, located in Mitchell, SD!



In addition to viewing beautiful quilts made by our members, we have unique vendors, a handy no-sew make-and-take project, entertaining and informative presentations, raffle quilt and gift baskets, as well as much more! Brenda Freidel is being honored as our featured quilter, and she is excited to share her quilting journey!

Fee: $Admission: One day - $7.00 or Two days - $12.00