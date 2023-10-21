Crazy About Quilts - 2023 Quilt Show - Mitchell
Oct 21, 2023 - Oct 22, 2023
We hope you can join us for our biennial quilt show at the handicap accessible Highland Conference Center, located in Mitchell, SD!
In addition to viewing beautiful quilts made by our members, we have unique vendors, a handy no-sew make-and-take project, entertaining and informative presentations, raffle quilt and gift baskets, as well as much more! Brenda Freidel is being honored as our featured quilter, and she is excited to share her quilting journey!
Fee: $Admission: One day - $7.00 or Two days - $12.00
|Location:
|Highland Conference Center
|Map:
|2000 Highland Way, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-0947
|Email:
|pincushion@midconetwork.com
|Website:
|http://www.FaceBook.com/HeartlandQuiltersMitchellSD
All Dates:
Oct 21, 2023 - Oct 22, 2023 Saturday, October 21st: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm and Sunday, October 22nd: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Celebrate the art of quilting at Heartland Quilt Guild's "Crazy About Quilting" Show!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.