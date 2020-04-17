CREATIVE QUILT, ART AND CRAFT MARKET - Rapid City

Apr 18, 2020 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

The vendors are members of the Black Hills Quilters Guild. They will be selling finished quilts of all sizes; table runners; table toppers; pillows for adults & children; adult clothing protectors (adult bibs); zippered bags for adults & children; wool yarn; microwave bowls of various sizes; fabric and sewing supplies; gently used sewing supplies; and much more. Our raffle quilt will be on display and tickets will be available to purchase. There will also be door prizes.

Fee: $Sneak Preview, Friday, April 17, $3.00; Saturday, April 18, $2.00