CREATIVE QUILT, ART AND CRAFT MARKET - Rapid City

Apr 18, 2020 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

The vendors are members of the Black Hills Quilters Guild. They will be selling finished quilts of all sizes; table runners; table toppers; pillows for adults & children; adult clothing protectors (adult bibs); zippered bags for adults & children; wool yarn; microwave bowls of various sizes; fabric and sewing supplies; gently used sewing supplies; and much more. Our raffle quilt will be on display and tickets will be available to purchase. There will also be door prizes.

 

Fee: $Sneak Preview, Friday, April 17, $3.00; Saturday, April 18, $2.00


Location:   Best Western Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center
Map:   2111 North LaCrosse Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   719-306-2151
Email:   info@bhqg.org
Website:   http://www.bhquilters.org/events/special-events

All Dates:
Apr 17, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Sneak Preview, Admission $3.00
Apr 18, 2020 9:00 am - 3:00 pm Admission $2.00

Featuring finished quilts, art & craft projects, fabric to make your own quilts, sewing and craft supplies.

