Creative Writing Workshop - Yankton
Oct 12, 2024 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Spend two hours learning Cory's writing process and then dive into creating your own story from scratch.
Fee: $23 - $25
|Location:
|G.A.R. Building
|Map:
|508 Douglas Avenue, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-9754
|Email:
|Director@yanktonareaarts.org
|Website:
|http://www.YanktonAreaArts.org
All Dates:
Oct 12, 2024 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
This two hour workshop is a special opportunity for aspiring writers and anyone with a passion for storytelling to hone their craft under Cory’s expert guidance. Her workshop will explore the art of crafting compelling narratives and finding your unique voice as a writer.
