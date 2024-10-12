Creative Writing Workshop - Yankton

Oct 12, 2024 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Spend two hours learning Cory's writing process and then dive into creating your own story from scratch.

 

Fee: $23 - $25


Location:   G.A.R. Building
Map:   508 Douglas Avenue, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-9754
Email:   Director@yanktonareaarts.org
Website:   http://www.YanktonAreaArts.org

All Dates:
Oct 12, 2024 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

This two hour workshop is a special opportunity for aspiring writers and anyone with a passion for storytelling to hone their craft under Cory’s expert guidance. Her workshop will explore the art of crafting compelling narratives and finding your unique voice as a writer.

G.A.R. Building
G.A.R. Building 57078 508 Douglas Avenue, Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

October (2024)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable