Creepy Crawl - Rapid City

Oct 28, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

This Rapid City event will lead revelers on a thrilling journey through some of the city's most popular watering holes, including Murphy's, 445, Press Start, Firehouse, Skybox, Wobbly, and Abys. Each venue will offer its own unique brand of Halloween-themed entertainment, drinks, and, most importantly, the chance to win exciting prizes.



Participants are highly encouraged to embrace the spirit of Halloween by donning their most creative and spooktacular costumes. Whether you're a ghost, a vampire, a superhero, or something entirely original, the more creative, the better! Costume-clad crawlers will have the opportunity to compete in a thrilling costume contest, with the chance to win a fantastic prize—a group trip for four to the dazzling city of Las Vegas!



"In talking with various Rapid City businesses, we felt it was a good time to try and build an adult costume event focused on Downtown Rapid City that can grow into quite an event over time, said Brad ‘Murdoc’ Jurgensen of HomeSlice. “With The ‘Creepy Crawl’ in its inaugural year, we are thrilled to showcase a fantastic lineup of venues and exciting prizes.



The “Creepy Crawl” promises an unforgettable night out with friends, old and new. It's the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit and enjoy a safe and fun evening of festivities - and possibly win a trip to Las Vegas for you and three of your friends! So gather your costume theme and prepare for a Halloween adventure like no other.



For more information and registration, please visit https://rapidcitycreepycrawl.com