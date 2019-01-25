Crimes of the Heart (play) - Rapid City
Feb 8, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019
A black comedy by Beth Henley.
|Location:
|Studio Theatre
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Website:
|http://bhct.org/crimes-of-the-heart/
All Dates:
Jan 25, 2019 - Jan 27, 2019
Feb 1, 2019 - Feb 3, 2019
Feb 8, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019
