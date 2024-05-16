Share |

Crochet Sheep Classes - Brookings

May 23, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

We will use chain, slip stitch, single crochet, and single crochet 2 stitches together to crochet a small sheep.

The first class is making the body. The second class covers the rest of the body parts and assembling everything together.

Supplies are not included, see the registration for the list of supplies needed for this class.

Registrations is $20 for all classes.

 

For more information visit agmuseumstore.com


Location:   South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum
Map:   977 11th St, Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-6226
Email:   sdsu.agmuseum@sdstate.edu

All Dates:
May 16, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 23, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

