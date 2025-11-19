Crossing Horizons - Sioux Falls

Center for Western Studies' artist reception for our new art exhibition "Crossing Horizons: The Contemporary Artwork of Hector Curriel and Juan Beltran".

Originally from Peru, Curriel showcases twenty stunning pen and ink drawings on Masonite board. Working entirely in black and white, he captures a wide range of subjects. His work highlights both the beauty and the stories that shape life on the Plains.

Beltran, originally from El Salvador, brings a burst of color to the show with five acrylic paintings on canvas. His bright colors and expressive style offer a beautiful contrast to Curriel's detailed linework, creating a conversation between their two artistic worlds.

Together, these artists invite viewers to see how art can cross borders of geography, culture and style while finding common ground through shared expression.

This reception will take place Wednesday Nov. 19, 2025, from 6-7:30 p.m.

"Crossing Horizons" will be on display from Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 through Thursday, Feb. 26.